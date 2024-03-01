EC team meets with police, admin officials to assess poll preparedness in UP

Lucknow, Mar 1 (PTI) An Election Commission delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a review meeting of divisional and district officers here on Friday.

The 13-member team arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday for a three-day visit to assess preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Friday's meeting was attended by police and administrative officials of the district and divisional levels.

According to sources, discussions were held on election preparedness, sensitive zones and other arrangements needed for free, fair and peaceful voting.

Before the meeting, the election commissioner inaugurated a coffee table book.

The team held separate meetings with national and state-level political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Samajwadi Party, Apna Dal (Sonelal), Bahujan Samaj Party and the Communist Party of India on Thursday. PTI CDN CDN IJT IJT