EC team on 2-day visit to Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jul 10 (PTI) A six-member team of Election Commission of India (ECI) led by senior deputy election commissioners Nitesh Vyas and Dharmendra Sharma arrived in Ranchi on Wednesday evening to review the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls, an official said.

Assembly election in Jharkhand is due later this year.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said "There is a meeting at CEO office today. The ECI team will review the second summary revision of the electoral roll with the district election officers on Thursday." The second special revision of the electoral roll started in Jharkhand on June 25 and it would come to an end on July 24.

The draft voter list will be published on July 25 and voters could submit their claims and objection for improvement by August 9. The voter list will be published on August 20, an election official said. PTI SAN SAN RG