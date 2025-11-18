EC team reaches Kolkata to review SIR process

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti reached the city on Tuesday to conduct a review of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls here, an official said.

Bharati is overseeing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

"The team will be visiting multiple districts during their stay and reviewing the ongoing process of SIR," he said, adding that they will be holding a meeting in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The ECI officials will also talk with the District Election Officers (DEOs), EROs and other poll officials, he added.

The EC team's visit is to ensure that the revision process remains transparent, error-free, and impartial, the official at the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office said. PTI SCH RG