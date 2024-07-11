EC team reviews law & order, voter list preparation in Jharkhand

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jul 11 (PTI) Ahead of the assembly polls in Jharkhand, a team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday reviewed various issues such as progress in preparing the voter list and law and order at a meeting with officers concerned of all 24 districts of the state.

The assembly election in Jharkhand is due later this year. The tenure of the 81-member House will expire on January 5, 2025.

The five-member ECI team led by senior deputy election commissioners Nitesh Vyas and Dharmendra Sharma held the meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and his team here in Ramgarh district.

Jharkhand CEO K Ravi Kumar said, “The team reviewed several issues including the progress of special summary revision of electoral rolls and general law and order situation during the meeting with district election officers today.” The team also took note of the polling booths where voter turnout was comparatively low during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The EC officials directed the officers to work out a plan to increase the turnout in the upcoming polls, another official said.

The second special revision of the electoral roll started in Jharkhand on June 25 and it would come to an end on July 24.

The draft voter list will be published on July 25 and voters could submit their claims and objections for improvement by August 9. The voter list will be published on August 20, the official said. PTI COR SAN NN