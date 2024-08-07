EC team to visit Haryana on August 12-13

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) The Election Commission (EC) will visit Haryana on August 12 and 13 to review preparations for the Assembly polls due later this year, state Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said on Wednesday.

Agarwal held a meeting with all deputy commissioner-cum-district election officers of the state through video-conferencing, according to an official release.

He said engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited are conducting the first-level checking of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in all 22 districts of the state.

All district election officers must ensure that representatives of recognised political parties in the state are present during the checking, he added.

Agarwal asked the district election officers to direct the block level officers (BLOs) and registration officers to ensure that no forms are pending with them.

The CEO also said 817 new polling booths have been set up for the Assembly election, taking the total number of polling booths in the state to 20,629.

He urged the district election officers to personally inspect the polling booths as well. PTI CHS RC