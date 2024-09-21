EC team to visit Jharkhand on Sep 23-24

Ranchi, Sep 21 (PTI) A 12-member Election Commission team will be on a two-day visit to Jharkhand from September 23, an official said on Saturday.

The team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will review poll preparedness for the assembly election in the state, which is due later this year, he said.

“Twelve-member ECI team will arrive in Ranchi on Monday. The team, led by CEC Rajiv Kumar, will review the state's poll preparedness and hold a series of meetings on September 23 and 24 with various stakeholders,” Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar told PTI.

The team would interact with representatives of political parties, enforcement agencies, the chief secretary, the director general of police (DGP), other senior police officials, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all districts.

In 2019, the elections to 81 assembly seats were held in five phases between November 30 and December 20, and results were declared on December 23.

The assembly elections are expected to be conducted in two to three phases this time in Jharkhand, sources said. PTI SAN BDC