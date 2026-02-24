EC team to visit Puducherry to assess poll preparedness on Wednesday

Puducherry, Feb 24 (PTI) A seven-member team of the Election Commission (EC) led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will arrive in poll-bound Puducherry on February 25, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said the team, which includes election commissioners, will arrive here from Chennai in a chopper.

According to the sources, the team will hold meetings with officials of the Puducherry Election Department and also review poll preparedness with chief electoral officer, district election officers and top police officials.

The team will return to Chennai on February 26. PTI COR DIV DIV