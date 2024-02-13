EC team visits Sikkim, reviews preparedness for LS, Assembly polls

Gangtok: An Election Commission of India team headed by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma visited Sikkim and held meeting with state government officers to review the preparedness for Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls to be held later this year, an official said on Tuesday.

The EC team held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, Special DGP, Chief Electoral Officer, State Police Nodal Officer, Home Secretary and other senior officials.

In the meeting, the overall preparedness of the state for the conduct of general elections was discussed in detail, he said.

On Monday, the EC team also held a meeting with all District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to review the preparedness and plan of action of the district administration.

All DCs and SPs made a detailed presentation on the matters relating to the electoral roll, printing of EPIC, identification of critical/vulnerable polling stations, availability and training of manpower, arrangements for establishment of strong rooms, training and despatch centres, counting centres, election expenditure monitoring, the official said.

The DCs and SPs were directed to focus majorly on election works and ensure that timely action is taken to dispose of the forms received during the continuous updation of electoral rolls.

The EC team also held a meeting with the state nodal officers of various enforcement agencies which monitor election expenditures.

The EC officials directed the Nodal Officers to strengthen their monitoring mechanism to curb the movement of cash, liquor, drugs, freebies and other materials which can be used as inducement to the voters during the elections.

They also asked these agencies to share intelligence among themselves for an effective network of information exchange which would help in better coordination of their enforcement activities.