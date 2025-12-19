EC to deploy central govt officers as micro observers for SIR in West Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) The Election Commission will deploy central government officers as micro observers for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, officials said on Friday.

A database of officers in Group B or above is being prepared for the purpose, they said.

"These micro observers will check enumeration forms uploaded by the BLOs digitally, check the documents submitted by electors, and observe hearing proceedings to identify any anomalies," an official at the CEO's office said.

The micro observers will also assist the electoral roll observers and special electoral roll observers, he said.

District magistrates will provide logistical support and security to the micro observers, who will be given proper remuneration for the period of their engagement till February 16, he added.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal said the micro observers will be arriving in the state soon.

Asked how many officers will be appointed as micro observers, he said it will be made public later.

"They will come in batches and start working from this month," he added.

Another official said the micro observers will attend the hearings post-Christmas.

"There will be around 3,000 micro observers," he said. PTI SUS SOM