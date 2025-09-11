EC to hold workshop for state officials on countering false information on Friday

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Seeking to strengthen its communication ecosystem in states to counter the "recent surge in misinformation", the Election Commission (EC) will organise a workshop on September 12 for its media officers working with state chief electoral officers, the poll body said on Thursday.

The day-long workshop aims to emphasise that elections in India are held according to the Constitution and to underline the importance of communicating the legal, factual and rule-based information in a timely and coordinated manner, the EC said.

"In light of the recent surge in misinformation that seeks to mislead the public with regard to electoral processes, the workshop also aims to strengthen the communication ecosystem of the offices of the CEOs in states in countering misleading information with fact-based responses," it said.

The training event also seeks to chart out forward-looking strategies to ensure that the electors and other stakeholders get timely, verified and authentic information and are "not misled by false information", it said.