EC to organise conference of global poll bodies

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Election Commission is organising a conference of international poll management bodies here ahead of its 76th year of establishment.

The two-day conference on "Global Election Year 2024: Reiteration of Democratic Spaces; Takeaway for EMBs" comes after more than 70 countries with nearly half the world's population went to the polls last year.

The conference aims to reflect on key areas of contemporary poll management and a prospective view of elections while drawing key learnings, the Election Commission (EC) said on Monday.

Nearly 30 representatives from the election management bodies (EMBs) of 13 countries -- Bhutan, Georgia, Namibia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Ireland, Mauritius, Philippines, Russian Federation, Tunisia and Nepal -- will participate in the conference on January 23-24.

The conference will commence with a keynote address from Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and include sessions on various aspects of election management.

The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.