EC to take disciplinary action against BLOs missing from SIR duty in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) The Election Commission (EC) has issued a stern directive to booth level officers (BLOs) across West Bengal, warning that those failing to report for duty by Thursday will face strict administrative action, including suspension and departmental proceedings, an official said on Wednesday.

The directive came as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls commenced across the state.

The official from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) stressed the critical role of block-level officers in ensuring the integrity of the electoral rolls at the grassroots.

"If BLOs do not take responsibility, the entire SIR process is jeopardised. Those who fail to assume charge as BLOs by Thursday may face strict administrative action. There are also plans to suspend such employees," the official said.

Sources in the CEO said that 143 BLOs across the state are likely to be suspended for failing to assume their duties.

"Although appointed in April, many of them have neither taken charge nor attended mandatory training sessions. Show-cause notices were issued, but these 143 officials have yet not joined," he added.

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Wednesday chaired a video conference with all District Election Officers (DEOs), reviewing progress in training and field operations.

Several BLOs from Cooch Behar, Murshidabad, and Kolkata Uttar are yet to report for duty, the official said.

District administrations have been directed to submit to the commission a roster of personnel who have not reported for duty by the specified deadline.

The commission has made clear that punitive measures will follow the submission, he said, adding that many appointees, including teachers, have cited various excuses for non-attendance, but the commission will not grant further leniency.

Meanwhile, the commission expressed satisfaction with the swift response from officials in flood-hit districts of North Bengal.

Special camps in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Darjeeling have begun issuing certified duplicates of lost documents, ensuring affected residents can participate in the voter list revision.

All DEOs have been directed to hold meetings with political parties by Thursday and brief them on SIR protocols, he said.

"Form generation and printing are already underway in several districts, with initial preparations expected to conclude within two days. We are committed to conducting the SIR process in a free, fair, and peaceful manner," the official said.