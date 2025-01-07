EC to tell cabinet secretary no Delhi-specific provision can be made in Union Budget: CEC Kumar

New Delhi: The Election Commission will write to the cabinet secretary, informing that no Delhi-specific provision can be made in the Union Budget that can disturb the level-playing field, CEC Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assmebly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar announced.

Responding to a query about the the Union Budget, scheduled days ahead of the polls, Kumar said, "We will write to the cabinet secretary that no Delhi-specific provision can be made in the Union Budget that can disturb the level-playing field."

The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till January 20.

Bypolls to two assembly constituencies -- Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode in Tamil Nadu -- will also be held according to the same schedule.