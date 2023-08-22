EC to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Thursday

New Delhi: As it gears up to hold assembly polls in five states, the Election Commission is likely to visit Chhattisgarh for two days beginning August 24, sources said on Tuesday.

The Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, is likely to visit Mizoram next, most likely at the end of this month, they said. It is usual for the Commission, comprising the CEC and two election commissioners, to visit poll-bound states before announcing the election schedule.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Rajasthan in October-November.

The term of the legislative assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year.

While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have Congress governments.