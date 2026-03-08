EC top brass to review poll readiness in West Bengal on March 9-10

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The election commission top brass led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal to assess poll readiness in the state, officials said on Sunday.

The top poll officials, who will arrive at Kolkata on Sunday night, will interact with political parties, civil and police officials on Monday and Tuesday, they said.

With tenures of the legislative assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry set to end on different dates in May and June, elections are likely to be held in these states and Union Territory in April.

After the assessment in West Bengal, the election commission would complete its tour of the other poll-bound states and Union Territories.

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has already been completed in these four states and Union Territory, with their respective final voters' list published.

The poll authority is expected to announce a schedule for the assembly elections soon. PTI NAB RUK RUK