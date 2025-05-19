EC training field poll officials from Jharkhand

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The Election Commission on Monday began a capacity-building training programme for BLO supervisors from Jharkhand.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar inaugurated the two-day programme for frontline election functionaries from the state.

The participants, numbering 402, include district electoral officers, electoral registration officers, booth-level officers (BLOs) and BLO supervisors.

Over the past three months, the Election Commission (EC) has trained more than 3,000 such participants from across the country.

In his inaugural address, CEC Kumar commended the exemplary hard work and dedication demonstrated by the participants at the grassroots level in Jharkhand during enrolment of electors.

He also exhorted the participants, who will be familiarised with the provisions of first and second appeals under electoral laws, to make the electors aware of these provisions.

The first and second appeals against the final electoral rolls can be made with the district magistrate and the chief electoral officer (CEO) of the state, respectively.

No appeals were filed from Jharkhand after completion of the Special Summary Revision exercise in January.

Playing a key role in ensuring correct and updated electoral rolls, the participants are being trained to function strictly as per the Representation of People Act 1950, 1951; Registration of Electors Rules 1960; Conduct of Election Rules, 1961; and the instructions issued by the EC from time to time.

The programme curriculum includes interactive sessions, role plays, simulating house-to-house surveys, case studies, and hands-on exercises for filling various forms. PTI NAB NAB SZM SZM