EC trains 280 booth-level workers from 10 parties ahead of Bihar polls

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) In a first, the Election Commission has trained a batch of 280 grassroots level workers of 10 recognised parties in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls.

Those trained are booth-level agents appointed by political parties for management of their activities. These agents coordinate with booth-level officers appointed by the Election Commission when electoral rolls are prepared or updated.

The two-day training programme sensitised the first batch of booth-level agents (BLA-1) on their roles and responsibilities during the election process. They were also taught about the provision of first and second appeals in case of objections on the final electoral rolls.

The BLA-1s play an important role in ensuring error-free electoral rolls and are also involved in other key aspects of the election process.

The programme provided a platform for the booth-level agents to clarify their doubts and be better equipped to fulfil their roles during the election.

Cutting across party lines, the trained booth-level agents welcomed the programme and asserted that it will further empower them to train BLA-2s who man booth-level functions of political parties.