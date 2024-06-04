Election Commission trends show big upset for BJP in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The BJP appeared to be suffering surprising reverses in some Hindi heartland states, including in Uttar Pradesh which has been key to its electoral dominance nationally since 2014, according to voting trends shown by the Election Commission.

In the politically most crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP was locked in a neck and neck fight with the Samajwadi Party. The EC figures at 11.05 am showed that the BJP led in 35 seats against SP's 34, with the opposition alliance ahead in 42 seats.

The BJP had won 62 seats in the state in 2019, reducing the Samajwadi Party to barely five seats.

The BJP was behind the Congress in Haryana as the two parties led in four and six seats respective. In Rajasthan, the BJP was ahead in 14 seats against the eight of the Congress.

In 2019, the BJP had won all 10 and 24 seats it contested in these states. Even the one remaining seat in Rajasthan was won by a BJP ally in 2019.

The BJP-JD(U)-LJP(R) alliance in Bihar, however, appeared to be able to fend off a spirited challenge from the RJD-Congress-Left alliance. The EC data showed the ruling ahead in 31 of its 40 seats. They had won 39 seats in 2019.

It is Uttar Pradesh which is seen to be the biggest upset for the BJP so far, according to the trends. The state has been a reliable saffron bastion since 2014.

However, the figures are based on early trends and may change as more votes are counted.