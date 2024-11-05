EC updates Maharashtra voter list; Shahada seat has 3 candidates in fray, Nanded North 33

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Maharashtra has more than 9.7 crore voters of which 22,22,704 are in the age group of 18-19 years, an Election Commission (EC) official said on Tuesday, citing updated electoral rolls.
As per the electoral rolls updated on October 30, the state has 9,70,25,119 voters, including 5,00,22,739 men and 4,49,96,279 women. The state has 6,101 transgender voters, 6.41 lakh divyang (persons with disabilities) and 1.16 lakh service electors, said Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam.
He said there are 22,22,704 voters in the age group of 18-19 years.
According to figures provided by the poll body, there are 4,140 candidates in the fray for the total 288 assembly seats for which voting will take place on November 20.
The Shahada seat in Nandurbar district has only three candidates -- the lowest -- while Nanded North has 33 contestants -- the highest.
Chockalingam said in order to boost voter turnout, the poll body will set up 1,181 polling stations in high-rises and residential complexes in Mumbai, Thane and Pune.
Similarly, 210 polling stations will be established in slums, the CEO said.
There are enough EVMs in the state. For 1,00,186 polling stations, there are 2,21,600 ballot units, 1,21,886 control units and 1,32,094 VVPATs, he informed.
The CEO said for the state's 288 assembly seats, there are 142 general observers, 41 police observers and 71 expenditure supervisors.
Counting of votes will take place on November 23. PTI PR RSY