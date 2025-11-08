EC warns BLOs against violating rules on EF distribution; show-causes 8 for non-compliance

Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) The poll body on Saturday show-caused eight Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in West Bengal for allegedly distributing enumerating forms for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) from tea stalls, local clubs and other places instead of visiting individual households, officials said.

The ECI also issued a new set of directives to ensure strict adherence to procedures during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Officials at the state Chief Electoral Office here said the ECI have expressed dissatisfaction over the lapses and has directed all District Election Officers (DEOs) and District Magistrates to ensure that BLOs personally visit every voter’s residence to distribute and collect forms in compliance with electoral norms.

"The Commission has instructed state authorities to follow the 'Bihar Model', under which BLOs are required to both distribute and collect forms directly from voters’ homes," the official said.

"Any officer found negligent in duty will face disciplinary action. So far, eight BLOs have been show-caused for allegedly violating these instructions," he said.

To ensure effective monitoring, the ECI has ordered the formation of control rooms at the district level and directed the appointment of one BLO supervisor for every 10 booths, he said.

Additionally, the Commission has launched a special helpline (033-22310850) for citizens to report complaints related to BLO's conduct or irregularities in the enumeration process, the poll panel official said.

"These measures are aimed at tightening supervision and maintaining transparency in the voter list revision exercise across the state," he said. PTI SCH NN