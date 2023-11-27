EC withdraws permission to Telangana govt on disbursing aid to farmers; Cong, BRS blame each other

New Delhi/Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) The Election Commission on Monday withdrew the permission to the Telangana government on disbursement of financial aid to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, triggering a blame-game between the Congress and the ruling BRS ahead of the November 30 elections.

Advertisment

The EC action came as a Congress leader on Sunday requested it to bar the BRS from mentioning the disbursement of funds under the scheme during the poll campaign after the state finance minister made a public announcement about the Rabi instalment.

Under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, farmers in Telangana are given Rs 10,000 per acre every year in two tranches in Rabi and Kharif seasons.

Earlier, the EC had on November 24 given a green signal to the state government to disburse the amount before November 28.

Advertisment

As the issue snowballed into a major controversy in the last leg of the campaign with the Election Commission on Monday withdrawing permission for the disbursal of funds, the BRS alleged that the Congress has "snatched" the payment from the farmers.

"Dirty politics of Congress has once again surfaced. They are delaying the payment of Rythu Bandhu, which is an ongoing payment. It is not an election promise. It is not a new programme that is made for the elections," BRS MLC K Kavitha told PTI.

Telangana Congress senior vice president G Niranjan had in a letter addressed to CEC Rajiv Kumar alleged that BRS leaders were making the EC’s nod to disbursal of funds as a “tool to influence” voters as if they are giving it out of their own pockets.

Advertisment

But the Congress blamed the BRS for the situation, alleging that those ruling the state, in their desperation to hang onto power, have ended up denying what is due to farmers.

It alleged that the withdrawal of permission was the result of the "irresponsible and self-serving" approach of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party.

In its order, the EC said state minister T Harish Rao had violated the model code of conduct for elections and "disturbed the level playing field" by speaking about the release of money under the scheme.

Advertisment

"The commission has observed that T Harish Rao, Minister of Finance and Heath and Family Welfare, Govt of Telangana ... has not only violated the provisions of MCC (model code of conduct)... but also conditions laid down as above by publicising the release under the scheme, and thereby disturbed the level playing field in the ongoing election process," the EC letter to the state chief electoral officer read.

Harish Rao had reportedly said, "The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account." Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it was KCR's minister who violated the Model Code of Conduct.

"KCR was lying to the people of Telangana on Rhythu Bandhu by blaming the Congress party.

Advertisment

"Rhythu Bandhu disbursement has been prevented by Election Commission during the elections," Kharge said in a post on X.

"It is the Congress party that wanted beneficiaries must be transferred the money, but the KCR Government did not do it. The Congress party always stands with farmers," he also said at a rally in Medak.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Nobody else is to be blamed other than the 'Gang of 4' ruling Telangana, who in their desperation to hang onto power have ended up denying what is owed to farmers." Ramesh also listed various election promises by his party for farmers.

Advertisment

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said, "Yet another sin committed by the BRS, which will not be forgiven by the farmers of Telangana.

"Due to the irresponsible and narrow self-serving approach of the BRS and Harish Rao, under the instructions of his boss KCR, the ECI has denied permission for the disbursement of the Rythu Bandhu instalments," he said in a post on X.

Kavitha hit back saying the Congress time and again has been complaining about this programme.

The BRS leader said she is requesting the farmers in the state to take note of the situation to realise that the "Congress is the enemy that has snatched the payments under Rythu Bandhu and farm loan waiver".

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy alleged that "BRS is spreading false propaganda on social media by creating a fake letter that I have written in the capacity of PCC President against Rythu Bandhu." Telangana goes to poll on November 30. The results of the polls will be out on December 3. PTI NAB ASK SKC SKC RT RT