EC working on BLO death cases, govt stands with families: UP Deputy CM Pathak

Hathras (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday said the Election Commission is examining the recent deaths of booth level officers (BLOs) reported during the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise and assured that the state government will extend support to the affected families.

UP has witnessed multiple cases of suicides and deaths of BLOs and other officials involved in the SIR amid claims of overwork, stress and harassment during the electoral exercise undertaken to revise the voters' lists.

Responding to questions on allegations of mental harassment of BLOs, Pathak said, "The Election Commission is working on it, and the government stands with the victims and will provide them full support. If there is any specific complaint (of harassment), it will be investigated, and strict action will also be taken." Earlier, addressing party leaders and workers at the BJP office here, Pathak said the party supports the preparation of a transparent and impartial voter list. He stressed that the hard work of workers for over five years should reflect at the booth level and urged them to assist the EC with sincerity and fairness.

He said it was the responsibility of everyone to ensure that each eligible voter is added to the rolls, noting that BJP workers not only engage in political tasks but also perform duties in accordance with the EC's guidelines.

"If our booth is not strong, all our efforts will go in vain," he said.

Speaking to the media, the deputy chief minister urged workers to submit forms to identify and remove the names of those "unauthorisedly living in the area as infiltrators." He also asked them to ensure the inclusion of the names of youths who have turned 18 and women who have recently moved in after marriage.

Pathak later visited the family of the late father of former state energy minister Ramveer Upadhyay to offer his condolences. PTI COR KIS AMJ AMJ