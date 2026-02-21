Ecclesiastical Dept inspects shops to enforce slaughter ban in Gangtok

Gangtok, Feb 21 (PTI) Officials of the Sikkim government’s Ecclesiastical Department on Saturday carried out inspections in the state capital Gangtok and its surrounding areas to enforce a ban on animal slaughter during Buddhist holy days, officials said.

The inspection team, led by the Ecclesiastical Department Joint Director Unhen Tshering Bhutia, visited several shops to ensure compliance with the notified ban on animal slaughter.

The drive follows an official circular calling for strict observance of the prohibition across Sikkim during the specified period.

During the visits, the officials interacted with shopkeepers and members of the public, monitoring adherence to the directive and raising awareness about the significance of observing the holy days in keeping with the State's religious traditions and cultural values.

Business establishments were also requested to extend full cooperation in implementing the notification.

According to the circular last week, the holy days of the first Tibetan month — including Chothul Dawa (1st to 15th day) and the 30th day (Nangang) — will be observed from February 18 to March 3, and again on March 18. PTI KDK NN