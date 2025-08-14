'Echoes': Exhibition weaves stories of human life and settlement

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) From 'Eternal Banaras' and 'Searching for the Divine – II' to 'Autumn Breeze', 'Harmony', and 'Goa Sunshine', the many art works showcased in the ongoing solo exhibition "Echoes" blends abstraction with realism, weaving stories through the intricate interplay of human-made structures, nature, and society.

The five-day exhibition by visual artist and author Anurag Anand, which started on Thursday at Bikaner House, is a captivating collection of nearly 60 artworks across mediums including acrylic on canvas, watercolour, charcoal, and oil on paper.

It is hosted and curated by Vikram Mayor, director of Gallery Silver Scapes.

"As a child, I grew up in a small village and later lived in various cities across the country and beyond. Whenever I look at a settlement -- a cluster of houses -- it reveals so much about the people who live there and how they interact with one another.

"Over time, I began to see how these structures could come together to tell a story, to deliver messages. That idea became the foundation of this exhibition. Each painting you see features structures that are trying to communicate, to convey something meaningful to you," Anand, who has also authored 15 books, told PTI.

Much of his work encourages viewers to slow down, reflect, and emotionally connect with moments often overlooked -- a fleeting glance, a hesitant pause, a dream left unspoken -- as it explores the complexity and contradictions of human life.

Also, the works are rooted in memory, layered with introspection and rich cultural observation, something which was appreciated by most visitors, including actor Naseer Abdullah.

"Anand has such an expansive work. He seems to touch on everything -- the surreal or abstract. It is a great show and to be in the middle of so many masterpieces is such a joyous feeling," Abdullah said.

The art show will conclude on August 18 at Bikaner House and will subsequently be showcased at Gallery Silver Scapes in Anand Niketan from August 20 to September 15. PTI MG MAH MAH