'Echoes of her heart': Exhibition challenges distinctions between medium, narrative

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) An ongoing solo art exhibition by contemporary artist Rashmi Khurana challenges traditional distinctions between painting and sculpture through the use of paper mache, acrylics, and gestural abstraction.

"Echoes of Her Truth", currently underway at the Bikaner House, explores memory, identity, and materiality through evocative abstract and sculptural works. It is curated by Rahul Bhattacharya and organised by Art Konsult Gallery.

"I have always been fascinated by the essential unreality of the real, seeking truth and untruth in life. The layers of shredded, churned paper pulp and paint in my works are like collecting scattered moments and memories from the past that shape and reshape life.

"Repeated strokes and colors in my paintings become like continuous holy chants, inviting exploration and contemplation on multiple levels, allowing one to experience life as a multi-dimensional being," said Khurana in a statement.

The artworks are displayed in four interconnected series: Roots, Invocations, Fantasies, and UnSplashes. Each series focuses on different aspects of identity.

So, where the deep, earthy tones of ‘Roots’ evokes the sedimentation of memory and cultural inheritance, the ritualistic red hues of ‘Invocations’ summon deeper emotional and spiritual truths.

Similarly, in ‘Fantasies’, Khurana explores the realm of imagination and possibility, allowing viewers to reconsider their sense of self through playful, fluid forms; and ‘UnSplashes’ series brings abstraction to the forefront, using spontaneous gestures and brushstrokes to capture the ephemerality of emotion and the fluidity of truth.

"Rashmi's work presents a vivid dialogue between materiality and narrative, offering viewers an opportunity to reflect on the intersections of memory, identity, and the subconscious. Her practice engages with the physicality of the medium in ways that speak to deeper emotional truths, making her art a space for introspection and discovery," Bhattacharya said in a statement.

The exhibition will come to a close on October 1. PTI MG BK BK