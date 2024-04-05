ECI approves names of 3 IPS officers for fresh posting in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Apr 5 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the appointment of three IPS officers as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rourkela, Angul and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cuttack, an official said on Friday.

The ECI in a letter to Odisha Chief Secretary has approved the appointment of Brijesh Kumar Rai for the post of Rourkela SP, Prakash R as Cuttack DCP, and Umashankar Dash as Angul SP.

On April 2, the ECI had ordered the transfer of six IPS officers including Cuttack DCP Kanwar Vishal Singh, Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra, and Angul SP Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra, to non-election-related post with immediate effect.

The other three officers, who were shifted, were IGP (central range) Ashis Singh, Khurda SP Jugal Kishore Banoth, and Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek Kumar.

The ECI had also ordered the transfer of Cuttack Collector Vineet Bharadwaj and Jagatsinghpur Collector Parul Patwari.

The election panel had asked the chief secretary to provide a list of three names for each of these posts. PTI AAM AAM RG