ECI conducts training programme for BLOs, AEROs in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jul 26 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday conducted a training session for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) from the districts of Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad and Presidency Division here, an official said.

More than 970 BLOs and AEROs from the five places were given training for the polling process for next year's Assembly elections at a programme held at the Nazrul Mancha, he said.

"The AEROs and BLOs were trained for their duties during polling. They were also trained for their duties for the SIR. They were also trained for their statutory duties," a senior official of the CEO's office told PTI.

"We had participated in similar kinds of training programmes, but this year it seems to be much organised. We are trained about the different processes involved with polling," one of the participating BLOs said.

On Sunday, BLOs and AEROs from Medinipur and the next day those from Jalpaiguri will be trained, he said.

CEO Manoj Agarwal maintained that the training process is routine and necessary due to the appointment of many new BLOs following the ban on contract workers for election duties. PTI SCH RG