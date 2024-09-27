ECI delegation meets senior police officers in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday met senior police officers here to review security-related preparations for the coming Maharashtra assembly elections, officials said.

Elections are expected to be held in November.

The delegation met, among others, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Choube and Konkan Range Inspector General of Police Sanjay Darade.

ECI officials also met the Divisional Commissioners of Konkan and Pune Ranges and all the superintendents of police in these two regions, officials said.

Earlier in the day, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla was present when the ECI delegation met Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and other top state officials. PTI DC KRK