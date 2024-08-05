ECI disqualifies 6 candidates who contested 2022 Punjab assembly polls

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) The Election Commission has disqualified six candidates who contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, State Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said on Monday.
He said the candidates had not submitted their election expenses as per section 78 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to the commission within the specified timeframe, thus rendering them ineligible to contest elections for the next three years.
In a statement, Sibin C said Sucha Singh, who contested from Batala assembly seat as an independent, has been disqualified.
Prem Singh and Hardip Singh, who contested from the Qadian assembly seat, have also been disqualified.
Sibin C said Sunny, Karandeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh, the candidates from Gurdaspur assembly seat, have also been declared ineligible to contest elections for the next three years.