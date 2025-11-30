ECI extends SIR deadline by one week in 12 states/UTs

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday extended the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by one week in 12 states and Union Territories, giving booth-level officers (BLOs) more time to complete house-to-house verification and processing of forms.

Under the revised schedule, the last date for field verification and submission of Forms 6, 7 and 8 has been moved from December 4 to December 11, 2025. As a result, the publication of draft electoral rolls has been shifted from December 9 to December 16, while the final rolls will now be published on February 14, 2026, instead of February 7.

The extension also covers rationalisation of polling stations, allowing election authorities additional time to add new eligible voters, especially those in the 18-19 age group, and delete names of deceased, shifted or duplicate electors.

The SIR exercise, which began on November 4, 2025, is the second phase of an intensive drive to improve the accuracy and inclusiveness of the electoral rolls ahead of the January 1, 2026 qualifying date. The revision targets an estimated 1.5 crore new voters turning 18 by the end of 2025, along with corrections to entries that could impact upcoming elections.

The 12 states and UTs covered under the extension are Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Jammu & Kashmir, all of which are due for assembly elections in 2026–27.

In its notification, the Commission said the decision was prompted by logistical challenges faced by BLOs, including delays in form distribution and the need for deeper outreach in both rural and urban pockets.

“This revision will ensure that every eligible citizen is enrolled and every ineligible entry is purged, strengthening the foundation of free and fair elections,” the ECI said in a press release posted on its official X handle.

The move has drawn mixed reactions on the ground. Many BLOs and local officials have welcomed the extra week, citing heavy workloads and the pressure of door-to-door verification in large and densely populated constituencies. Opposition parties, however, have flagged concerns that repeated changes in timelines could end up favouring the ruling BJP if not backed by adequate resources and safeguards.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhie Singh had earlier demanded not only an extension but also better deployment of staff and materials, warning that poor form availability and weak outreach could lead to the exclusion of marginalised groups.

On social media, users echoed both positions. Some accused the Commission of mismanaging the process or allegedly enabling bogus entries, while others argued that a short extension was necessary to reduce the burden on ground-level staff and ensure that genuine voters are not left out.

The Commission has asked chief electoral officers in all 12 jurisdictions to closely monitor progress and submit daily reports. Forms for additions, deletions and corrections continue to be available with BLOs, at common service centres and online through the Voter Helpline app and NVSP portal.