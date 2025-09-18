ECI 'failed' to cooperate with CID probe into large scale vote deletion: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s charges of large-scale voter deletions, alleging that the Election Commission (EC) has failed to cooperate with the CID probe ordered by the Karnataka government.

Speaking to PTI, Shivakumar said, "What Rahul Gandhi has said is a fact. There is nothing wrong with it. He has said the truth." Some people attempted to delete a few voters' names by giving wrong telephone numbers. "They (unknown fraudsters) wanted to delete a very large number of votes. Ultimately we found it out," Shivakumar said.

According to him, the Criminal Investigation Department of Karnataka, which has been assigned to probe the matter, is seeking information about the telephone numbers used for deleting the voters.

"The CID had requested the ECI, which is not cooperating," the Deputy CM alleged.

He cautioned that similar instances had occurred in KR Puram, adding that until the EC supports the investigation, the CID cannot proceed.

"What Rahul Gandhi has said is true. We have to take some drastic action. My CM also knows," he stated.

On the issue of Bengaluru’s poor roads and complaints from IT companies, Shivakumar said the government is committed to finding solutions rather than engaging in political blame games.

"We are there to solve the problem. I've asked the IT minister… in every part of the country this problem persists; only Bengaluru is making noise," he remarked.

He further said that a committee has been constituted with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address the issue of potholes and road infrastructure.

"When it rains, even around Vidhana Soudha, there are 20 potholes. We are there to solve their problems. Tweeting and making big news will not solve the problem. I've fixed time and devised a plan to solve all problems relating to roads," he asserted, promising swift action.

Shivakumar’s reaction came after online trucking platform BlackBuck Co-Founder & CEO Rajesh Yabaji on Tuesday said that the company has decided to move out of its current location at Bellandur on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing commuting and road infrastructure issues.

The ORR, which is one of the IT corridors in the city, often witnesses traffic congestion.

"ORR (Bellandur) has been our "office + home" for the last 9 years. But it's now very-very hard to continue here. We have decided to move out," Yabaji said in a post on 'X'.

"Background: Average commute for my colleagues shot up to 1.5+ hrs (one way). Roads full of potholes & dust, coupled with lowest intent to get them rectified. Didn't see any of this changing in the next 5 years," he added. PTI GMS GMS KH