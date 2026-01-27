ECI flags transfers of Electoral Roll Observers during ongoing SIR in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday flagged the transfer of Electoral Roll Observers in West Bengal during the ongoing SIR, saying that the moves were ordered "without prior approval" of the Commission and were "violative" of its instructions.

In a letter issued to West Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, the Commission recalled that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state was announced through its communication dated October 27, 2025, an official said.

It also pointed out that 'Paragraph 4' of the said letter clearly stipulates that during the SIR period, chief secretaries must ensure that "no official involved in the electoral roll revision is transferred without prior approval from the Commission." The ECI further stated that vide its letter dated November 28, 2025, it had appointed 12 Electoral Roll Observers along with five Divisional Commissioners for the SIR, and that "these officers are on deemed deputation to the Election Commission of India for the purpose of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR." The Commission said it has come to its notice that the West Bengal government, through notifications dated December 1, 2025, January 20, 2026 and January 21, 2026, ordered the departmental transfers or postings of ERO for Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur Ashwini Kumar Yadav, ERO for North 24 Parganas and Kolkata North, Randhir Kumar, and ERO for Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum Smita Pandey.

"However, the transfers of these officers have been ordered without prior concurrence of the Election Commission, which is violative of the Commission's instructions dated 27.10.2025," it said.

The communication was issued from Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi, and sent to the state government by speed post and e-mail. PTI SCH RG