ECI holds meetings with political parties, collectors ahead of Lok Sabha, state polls in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 16 (PTI) An Election Commission of India (ECI) delegation led by its chief Rajiv Kumar on Friday held meetings with representatives of various political parties, district collectors and officials here to discuss poll preparedness in Odisha, an official said.

During the meeting, the commission sought the views and concerns of representatives from national and regional parties.

The main focus was on upholding the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and ensuring a smooth electoral process. Each party was given ample opportunity to present their perspectives and concerns to the commission, the official added.

After the meeting, BJD national spokesperson Santrupt Misra told reporters that they had requested the ECI to consider their views before taking any decision on complaints by opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha and state polls.

The party also urged the ECI to ensure hassle-free implementation of ongoing welfare schemes and projects before the model code of conduct kicked-in.

BJP leader Purna Chandra Mallick, who attended the meeting on behalf of the party, submitted a petition to the commission to address their complaints of alleged booth rigging by the BJD during elections.

Congress leader Sibananda Ray emphasised the importance of a free and fair election and urged the commission to take measures to prevent the flow of black money.

He also called for strict implementation of the Supreme Court's judgment on electoral bonds.

Ray claimed that a number of people's names had been deleted from the voters' list without notice, which he deemed unjust. He requested the commission to immediately address this issue.

The commission also held detailed discussions with district collectors-cum-district election officers and other officials responsible for election management in the state.

They assessed various aspects including the readiness of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), voter demographics, training status of election staff, and infrastructure setup at polling booths.

Besides the chief election commissioner, election commissioner Arun Goel, senior deputy election commissioner Dharmender Sharma and senior deputy election commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas attended the meeting.

Chief electoral officer of Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal and additional CEO N Thirumala Naik were also present. PTI BBM BBM MNB