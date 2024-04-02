ECI orders Odisha govt to transfer 2 DMs, 5 SPs

Bhubaneswar, Apr 2 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered the Odisha government to transfer eight officers including two district magistrates, five superintendents of police and an IGP.

ECI secretary Rakesh Kumar in a letter to Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena directed him to transfer the officers to non-election related work.

"I am directed to state that the Commission has decided that the eight officers be transferred out to a non-election related post with immediate effect," read the letter.

The EC has ordered for transfer of Cuttack District Magistrate (DM) and District Election Officer (DEO) Vineet Bhardwaj, Jagatsinghpur DM & DEO Parul Patawari, Angul SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M, Khurda SP Jugal Kishore Banoth, Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra, Sundergarh SP Kanwar Vishal Singh and IGP central Ashish Kumar Singh.

The Commission has asked the Odisha chief secretary to provide a panel of three eligible officers in respect of each of the above posts.

"Kindly send a compliance report to the Commission latest by 5 pm, April 2," the EC letter said. PTI BBM BBM RG