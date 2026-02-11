ECI organises EVM and VVPAT awareness campaign in poll-bound states

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Election Commission of India is organising extensive awareness campaign across the poll-bound states and UT including Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to familiarise voters with the functioning of electronic voting machines and voter verifiable paper audit trail units.

The campaign is being conducted through EVM Demonstration Centres (EDCs) and Mobile Demonstration Vans (MDVs) in a structured and time-bound manner, the poll authority said in a statement.

"Voters are being familiarised with the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units. The EVM Demonstration Centres have been established and operationalised at District Election Officer (DEO) headquarters as well as at returning officer or revenue subdivision headquarters across the five states and UT," it said.

Over 1.20 lakh electors took part in the EVM demonstration camps at the EDCs across the five states/UT and over 1.16 lakh electors cast mock votes in these demonstrations.

"Over 29 thousand Polling Station Locations (PSL) have already been covered by MDVs. The EVM or VVPAT Awareness Campaign is aimed at enhancing voter confidence by providing hands-on experience with the machines, clarifying doubts regarding their functioning, and ensuring complete transparency in the electoral process.

"Through physical demonstration centres and mobile outreach, the Commission seeks to reach voters across urban and rural areas alike," the statement added.