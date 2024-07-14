ECI principal secy participates in special summary revision programme meet in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Jul 14 (PTI) Election Commission of India, principal secretary, Arvind Anand described the ongoing second special summary revision programme 2024 in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district as "satisfactory".

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due later this year.

A review meeting of the second special summary revision programme-2024 was held under the chairmanship of Anand at the East Singhbhum Collectorate Auditorium here on Saturday.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ananya Mittal made a detailed presentation of the activities related to the ongoing voter revision programme, updates of voter list, door-to-door verification, digitization, renewal of old laminated voter ID cards, distribution of identity cards, necessary minimum facilities at polling stations, resolution of public grievances.

The District Election Officer informed that the pending applications related to voter registration are being executed in mission mode. All ROs and AEROs have been directed to ensure the publication of a flawless and updated voter list. Besides, efforts are on to create an inclusive voter list by running a special awareness campaign to register youths, disabled people, women, PVTGs, etc, in the voter list.

On the occasion, Sharmila Majhi, widow of John Majhi who died on duty during the recent Lok Sabha poll, was handed over a cheque of Rs 15 lakhs ex-gratia. PTI BS RG