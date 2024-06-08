ECI seeks action against Odisha IPS officer, revokes suspension on another

Bhubaneswar, Jun 8 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recommended action against Odisha's IPS officer Ashish Kumar Singh for “misrepresentation of fact” about his health condition while revoking the suspension order on another senior police officer D S Kutey.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha, the ECI said the report of the special medical board of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, has declared Singh, a 2010 batch IPS officer, physically and mentally fit.

He has been on leave on health ground since May 4.

While Kutey, the special secretary to Odisha Chief Minister, was suspended by the ECI on May 28 for “unduly interfering in conduct of election,” the Commission had ordered a medical examination of Singh by a special medical board of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

“The commission, prima facie, found it is a case of misrepresentation of fact on part of Sri Asish Kumar Singh, IPS, it is directed that the report of the Special Medical Board, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, be forwarded to chief secretary, Government of Odisha, for appropriate necessary action against the officer as deemed fit,” the ECI’s letter to the CEO, Odisha said.

The ECI said Kutey’s suspension should be revoked with immediate effect with the condition that the other directions given in its May 28 letter will continue.

Departmental proceedings, if instituted, may only be decided with concurrence of the Commission, the June 6 letter said.

Kutey may report to the Chief Secretary for further posting, as deemed fit, it added.

Earlier, while suspending Kutey on the charge of unduly interfering in the conduct of election, the ECI had stated, “his headquarters is fixed at the office of Resident Commissioner Odisha, New Delhi, where he will report by 3 pm on May 29.

“Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, would provide to the Chief Secretary of Odisha draft of the chargesheet to be issued to Kutey and Odisha Chief Secretary would arrange chargesheet under relevant service rules by 5 pm of May 30.” Similarly, the ECI had ordered Singh to appear for a detailed medical examination by a special medical board constituted by Director of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and stated that a report about his illness and treatment should reach the Commission by May 31.

The Lok Sabha and assembly elections were held together in Odisha in four phases between May 13 and June 1. PTI AAM NN