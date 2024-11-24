ECI submits gazette, notification of poll results to Maharashtra guv

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Senior officials of the Election Commission of India called on Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday to present copies of a gazette with names of the newly-elected members of the state legislative assembly.

Deputy election commissioner Hirdesh Kumar and chief electoral officer of Maharashtra S Chockalingam met the governor to present copies of the gazette and the ECI's notification at Raj Bhavan, a release stated.

The results of state elections were declared on November 23, and the names of elected legislative assembly members were published in the Maharashtra government state gazette vide the ECI's notification.

This was done as per the provisions of section 73 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

The Additional chief electoral officer from the office of chief electoral officer, Maharashtra, Kiran Kulkarni, joint chief electoral officer Manohar Parkar, secretary ECI Suman Kumar Das and section officer Niranjan Kumar Sharma of the ECI were also present.

The Mahayuti retained power in Maharashtra with a landslide victory, winning 230 out of 288 assembly seats. PTI MR ARU