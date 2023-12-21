ECI team reviews poll preparedness in Arunachal

Itanagar, Dec 21 (PTI) A team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) headed by deputy election commissioner Manoj Kumar Sahoo arrived in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district on Thursday to assess the state's poll preparedness ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Sahoo was accompanied by ECI director Pankaj Srivastava, principal secretary Arvind Anand, secretary NT Bhutia and section officer Niraj Dwivedi, an official communiqué stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahoo advised all the district election officers (DEOs) to be actively involved in the electioneering process.

He said a full-fledged meeting by the ECI will be held in the state in January.

Sahoo focused on the importance of imparting periodical training to officials for error-free conduct of elections and advised DEOs to analyse law and order preparedness with the enforcement agencies in the district.

Presence of a strong room in the district, stand-alone or combined with counting centres, was also discussed during the meeting.

Srivastava urged the DEOs to tighten the election expenditure monitoring mechanism of their respective districts and suggested to go through the latest compendium.

The review meeting was was attended by chief electoral officer Pawan Kumar Sain, Ira Singhal OSD to CEO, joint chief electoral officer Liken Koyu, state deputy chief electoral officer Shania Kayem Mize and all the DEOs of the 25 districts. PTI UPL UPL MNB