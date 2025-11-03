ECI team to visit Bengal to review SIR procedures: Official

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) A team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to visit West Bengal from November 5 to 8 to review the rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a senior official said on Monday.

The team, led by ECI Principal Secretary SB Joshi and Deputy Secretary Abhinav Agarwal, is likely to inspect the districts of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, he said.

"During the visit, they will evaluate how Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Returning Officers (ROs) are performing their duties, and may interact with political representatives. Officials of the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office will also be present during the inspection," the official told PTI.

The ECI team's visit is aimed at ensuring smooth, transparent, and secure implementation of the SIR programme ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, he added. PTI SCH NN