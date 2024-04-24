ECI to deploy central forces at all polling stations in Bengal in second phase

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PTI) The Election Commission of India on Wednesday said that 98 per cent of the polling stations in the three Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal that are going to polls in the second phase are "critical", because of which, central forces will be deployed at all polling stations in these seats.

Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj Lok Sabha constituencies in north Bengal will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.

"In the second phase of voting, 98 per cent of the polling stations in these seats have been identified as critical. As a result, central forces will be deployed in all polling stations.

"Besides, there will be 272 companies of CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) to take quick action in case of any disturbance on polling day," an election official said.

Also, an additional 12,983 state police personnel will be deployed, he said.

The poll body will deploy 73 companies of central forces at Balurghat, 60 companies in Raiganj, 51 each in Darjeeling and Islampur, 21 in Siliguri and 16 in Kalimpong, he said.

One company of central forces comprises around 100 personnel.

Meanwhile, 53 nominations have been filed so far for the seats going to polls in the fourth phase on May 13, he said, adding Thursday is the last date for submission of the documents, which would be scrutinised on Friday.

The constituencies of Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum will go to polls on May 13.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29. PTI SCH ACD