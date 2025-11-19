ECI urges Bengal's Nadia district to complete SIR digitisation by Nov 26

Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday urged West Bengal's Nadia administration to complete the digitisation of the records of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by November 26, as the state moves closer to finalising preparations for upcoming elections, an official said.

The state has 7.66 crore electors, of which 7.64 crore Enumeration Forms (EFs) have been distributed, accounting for 99.72 per cent, he said, adding that digitisation has been done for 1.48 crore forms.

The ECI team, led by Deputy Senior Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, held a review meeting at the Krishnanagar DM office with Nadia District Magistrate Aneesh Dasgupta and senior officials, including ADMs, EROs (SDOs) and 18 BDOs.

The meeting focused on assessing SIR progress and addressing field challenges faced by BLOs, including locating voters and photographing them.

After Nadia, ECI officials travelled to Murshidabad and held another review meeting with district officers in the evening to monitor SIR digitisation and election preparations.

Nadia District Election Officer Manoj Agarwal said the EF distribution is proceeding smoothly and that no other issues were discussed in Wednesday's meetings.

On Thursday, the ECI team will be reviewing the revision process in Malda district.

After returning to Kolkata, the team on Friday will join the First Level Checking of EVM workshop. All the 24 District Election Officers (DEOs) will be present in that workshop. PTI SCH NN