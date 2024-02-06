ECI verdict on NCP unbiased: Bawankule

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the ECI's ruling on the NCP is unbiased and as per the Constitutional provisions.

"The ECI's decision is extremely important as it is within the framework of the Constitution. Generally, the ECI decides on which group has the majority of followers and the support of the elected representatives," he told reporters and congratulated Ajit Pawar.

Bawankule said the ECI also cites several rulings of the past in support of its verdict and it is unfair to target the commission. PTI ND NSK