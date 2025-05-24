Eco Clubs in Delhi schools to be renamed, strengthened under Mission LiFE drive

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) All schools in Delhi have been directed to rename their existing Eco Clubs as "Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE" and complete their re-establishment by August 31, as part of a national campaign to enhance environmental education among students.

The move under the Samagra Shiksha initiative aligns with the broader goals of "Mission LiFE" (Lifestyle for Environment), a global movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Climate Change Conference in Scotland's Glasgow in 2021, said a statement.

The campaign aims to instill sustainable habits and climate-conscious values in students, it stated.

In a circular issued by the Deputy Director of Education and Samagra Shiksha-Delhi, schools have also been instructed to actively participate in the nationwide launch of "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0" on World Environment Day on June 5.

The campaign will be a follow-up to last year's tree plantation drive and will be promoted as a mass movement across the country, the statement said.

According to the directive, the activities of the Eco Clubs will now focus on the seven themes of Mission LiFE -- Save Energy, Save Water, Say No to Single Use Plastic, Adopt Sustainable Food Systems, Reduce Waste, Adopt Healthy Lifestyles and Reduce E-waste.

To facilitate this transformation, a dedicated portal has been developed by the Ministry of Education to monitor and support the functioning of these rebranded Eco Clubs, it read.

The officials have been asked to ensure that every school under their jurisdiction sets up an Eco Club for Mission LiFE and forms a District Plantation Committee to oversee campaign activities.

Heads of Schools (HoS) have been specifically directed to implement the changes and encourage student participation.

A circular dated May 16 from the Ministry of Education highlights that only around 50 per cent of schools had established Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE as of the 2023-24 academic year.

It emphasized the need for urgent action to achieve 100 per cent coverage in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. PTI SHB AS AS