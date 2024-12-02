Eco-friendly app-based vehicles, luxury tent city to cater to devotees at Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj, Dec 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it is set to transform next year's Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj into an eco-friendly and world-class event by introducing app-based e-vehicle services and a luxury tent city for the millions of devotees expected from across the globe.

The initiatives are aimed at combining convenience, sustainability and cultural vibrancy for the estimated 45 crore visitors to the world's largest religious congregation beginning next month, officials said.

Organised after a gap of every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Starting December 15, devotees can book e-rickshaws and e-autos through an app-based service modelled on platforms such as Ola and Uber, the state government in a statement said.

Designed to align with the government's 'Green Maha Kumbh' initiative, the service will provide eco-friendly and affordable transportation with fixed fares and verified drivers.

Comfy E Mobility, a startup recognised by Startup India, is spearheading this initiative with a fleet of 300 GPS-tracked, fully enclosed e-rickshaws, which will be available at key locations such as railway stations, bus stands, airports, and hotels, the statement said.

The drivers will be trained in customer service and Google Voice Assistant to cater to international visitors, it added.

"Our aim is to provide convenient, safe and eco-friendly app-based e-rickshaw service to the devotees coming from across the country and abroad," Comfy E Mobility founder Manu Gupta said.

The startup's CEO RK Chauhan added, "This initiative not only reduces air pollution, but also opens up employment opportunities while promoting cultural awareness. After the Maha Kumbh, we aim to expand this service to other cities across Uttar Pradesh." Additionally, a 'Pink Taxi' service operated by female drivers will ensure safety and comfort for women devotees, the statement said.

To complement the eco-friendly travel options, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) is setting up a luxury tent city at Sector 20 in the Maha Kumbh Mela area, it said.

Over 2,000 Swiss cottage-style tents with five-star standards will offer accommodation to the devotees from January 1 to March 5, the statement said.

The tents will be available in four categories -- villa, Maharaja, Swiss cottage and dormitory -- with prices ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 35,000 per day.

The tents will be equipped with modern amenities such as air-conditioning, WiFi, and customised interiors, the statement said.

"Guests can book their stays via the UPSTDC website or the Maha Kumbh app," the government said in the statement.

The UPSTDC is collaborating with six partners, including Aagaman and Kumbh Camp India, to deliver these state-of-the-art facilities, it said.

"The tent city will cater to pilgrims from 75 countries, offering them an immersive cultural and spiritual experience along the scenic riverbanks of Prayagraj," an UPSTDC official said.

Beyond lodging, the tent packages will include yoga sessions, cultural events, and guided tours of significant religious and historical sites, enriching the overall experience for the visitors, the official added.

With extensive transport arrangements, including 7,000 buses, 550 shuttle services, and 3,000 trains (1,000 additional), the government aims to ensure seamless movement for the devotees, the statement said. PTI KIS ARI