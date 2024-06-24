Eco-friendly system at 9 crematoriums to use pellet biomass, will save wood: Mumbai civic body

Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said it will use eco-friendly 'pyre creation system' technology at nine crematoriums in the metropolis to reduce wood usage and air pollution.

"Fourteen crematoriums have been identified for use of briquettes / pellets biomass as alternative fuel for cremation of dead bodies instead of wood. So, while avoiding the degradation of the environment, it also helps in reducing air pollution and saving the environment," a civic release stated.

"As compared to 350-400 kilograms of wood required for cremation, only 100-125 kilograms of pellet biomass is being used in this technology. Therefore, an average of 250 kg of wood will be saved in each cremation process. The method has been in use in the crematorium at Sion since 2020 as a pilot project," it added.

Due to the special design of the cremation furnace (Dahini Bhatti), minimum wood is used in the combustion process and as a result it helps to reduce pollution, the release said, adding the technology will be used in crematoriums at Bhoiwada, Wadala, Reay Road, Vikhroli, Govandi, Chembur, Borivali and Goregaon.

The BMC release said presently 10 crematoriums of the city have electric and 18 have gas cremation facilities. PTI KK BNM