Eco-friendly Whatsapp-based ticket service launched for Mumbai's metro lines 2A and 7

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) The MMMOCL on Friday launched a Whatsapp-based "eco-friendly" ticketing service for passengers of metro rail lines 2A and 7 in Mumbai, an official said.

Metro line 2A is from Andheri West to Dahisar and runs on the new link road, while line 7 is from Andheri East to Dahisar on Western Express Highway. The two lines were launched in April 2022 and serve passengers in the north-west part of the metropolis.

In a release, Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Limited said, "This innovative service, now available to passengers on Metro Lines 2A and 7, allows commuters to purchase tickets directly through Whatsapp, eliminating the need for paper tickets and providing a seamless, user-friendly experience." The Whatsapp-based ticketing service was launched at the hands of a woman passenger as part of the ongoing Navratri celebrations, symbolizing empowerment and innovation, the release added.

"To purchase metro ticket through Whasapp, commuters will have to simply send a 'Hi' to dedicated Whatsapp number 86526 35500 or scan the QR code displayed at stations to purchase tickets via a conversational interface. The Whatsapp-based ticketing system is expected to drive digital ticketing adoption, streamline commuter journeys, and offer an eco-friendly alternative to paper tickets," the release stated.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) metropolitan commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said the Whatsapp ticketing feature will help reduce queues at counters and provide a more seamless travel experience.

Mukherjee, who is also chairman of MMMOCL, said, "Currently, approximately 62 per cent of our daily commuters use paper QR tickets, 3 per cent use mobile QR tickets, and 35 per cent use the NCMC card." MMMOCL managing director Rubal Agarwal said this simple, intuitive way of interacting with our metro services will transform the travel experience for millions of Mumbaikars.

More than two lakh passengers use metro lines 2A and 7 everyday. Recently, the two lines witnessed record ridership of 2.92 lakh in a day. PTI KK BNM