Eco Park Kohima nearing completion, to open before Hornbill Festival: CM Rio

Kohima, Oct 21 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday inspected the ongoing construction of the Eco Park Kohima, located at a prime site between the Capital Cultural Hall and the Indoor Stadium, opposite the Red Cross building.

Speaking to reporters at the site, Rio expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project and said efforts were being made to make the park operational before the Hornbill Festival, the state’s annual tourism event scheduled from December 1 to 10.

"A lot of activities will be held here during that time. The park will showcase Naga products, handloom and handicraft, Second World War antiques, and Naga artifacts — all aimed at promoting ‘Made in Nagaland’," the CM stated.

The park is being developed under the Nagaland Forest Management Project (NFMP), which is externally aided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) through an Official Development Assistance (ODA) framework.

According to official sources, the project features several key components, including the Kohima Peace Memorial, symbolising friendship between Japan and Nagaland, a view tower blending Naga and Japanese architectural styles, an open amphitheatre, and parking space for about 50 vehicles.

In addition, the park will also house handloom and handicraft stalls representing all 17 Naga tribes, providing space for exhibition and sale, along with cafeterias and restaurants to enhance visitor experience.