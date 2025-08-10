Eco Task Force plants 6.5 million saplings in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Aug 10 (PTI) The Ecological Task Force, constituted by the Himachal Pradesh Government for environmental conservation, has planted over 6.5 million saplings in the state, an official said on Sunday.

Commanding Officer of 133 Eco Task Force, Colonel Deepak Kumar, said the force was not only contributing significantly in the field of ecology but is also playing an important role in relief and rehabilitation during disaster management.

The Task Force carries out plantation drives in areas such as Shimla, Mandi, Karsog, Nachan, Kullu, and Sainj, selecting species suitable for the local environment.

Due to heavy rains since around 4 pm on August 8, a massive landslide blocked the Manali-Pandoh National Highway on both sides, stranding a large number of travellers, a statement issued here said.

The Bravo Company of the 133 Ecological Task Force, stationed at Jalogi, accommodated the stranded passengers at the Army camp between Hanogi and Thalot, providing them with food and shelter for the night, the official added. PTI BPL NSD NSD