Ecological balance can only be maintained if tigers survive: Rajasthan guv

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Thursday inaugurated the Jaipur Tiger Festival and said the state not only has the highest number of tiger reserves but also boasts vibrant traditions of nature conservation.

During the inaugural event, Bagde described Rajasthan as the "land of heroes". He also called upon people to work together to protect tigers, water, forests, and land.

He said Rajasthan not only has the highest number of tiger reserves but also boasts vibrant traditions of nature conservation.

At the event held at the Jawahar Kala Kendra, the governor also viewed the photo exhibition and honoured distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of forest and wildlife conservation.

According to the statement, Bagde said that the ecological balance can only be maintained if tigers survive.

He added that with the increasing human population, the natural habitats of tigers are rapidly shrinking, and called for spreading awareness about tiger conservation.

The event features photo exhibitions related to tigers, and stalls displaying books on tigers and equipment useful for jungle safaris. PTI AG OZ OZ